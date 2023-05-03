FULTON – April 30, 2023, Rylee Marion Bartlett, 17, of Fulton, NY, passed away tragically on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

Rylee was a junior at G. Ray Bodley high school where she was a member of the National Honor Society and the Varsity Girl’s Lacrosse team. Rylee was in the top 3 of her class at Citi BOCES in the cosmetology program. She was an important part of the Fulton wrestling team. She kept score when she wasn’t taking naps in the stands. Rylee loved watching her cousin Collen and her boyfriend Brady on the mat. She was their biggest fan and never missed a match.

The second Rylee turned 16 she started working at Mimi’s where she fit in perfectly and everyone loved her. She had a love for Harry Styles and anything pink. If you saw Rylee, she had a book in her hands or one close by. Rylee loved her dog Susie and her boyfriend Brady more than anything.

Rylee was fierce and beautiful. Her face was always serious but when she did smile it was nothing short of magical. Rylee was spoiled and celebrated every day of her life by her loved ones. Rylee was predeceased by her niece, Grace Candee.

Rylee is survived by her loving parents, Jennifer and Derrick Bartlett; her three siblings, Caeli, Leo, and Leila; her uncle, Chris (Nichole) Candee; her grandparents, James and Anne Marie Candee, Candy Vail, Steve (Jamie) Jodway, and Mary Margaret Inch. Her doggy, Susie, as well as many more family and friends that will miss her endlessly.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton. Parking will be available at Cayuga Community College – Fulton Campus with shuttling donated by the Golden Sun bus service to the funeral home.

A funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Foster Funeral Home followed by burial at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, County Route 45, Volney.

The service will be live streamed via the Foster Funeral Home Facebook page due to the limited space at the funeral home. There will be a gathering for family and friends immediately following the burial at the Fulton Polish Home.

