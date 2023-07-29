FULTON, NY – Sally L. (Atkins) Kesterke, 83, of Fulton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Born in Fulton on November 12, 1939, Sally was predeceased by her parents Elmer and Helen Atkins (Helen Ducharme) and raised in Hannibal, NY. She was the wife of the late Norman W. Kesterke of Fulton.

Sally was a graduate of Hannibal high school and later received a business degree from CCBI. She wed Norman Kesterke on March 11, 1961.

Sally worked alongside her husband at the family business of D-K Manufacturing Corp where she was an officer of the board of directors. They were both extremely active and took great pride in their community. Sally volunteered for many, many years at A. Lee Memorial Hospital and she also volunteered for the Methodist Church, church school, Cracker Barrel Fair, Fulton Youth Soccer & Hockey, and Kiwanis Baseball.

Sally’s tireless dedication was also part of her homelife. She cherished her five (5) children dearly and was always active and involved in their activities. She never missed an event. She was an avid outdoorswoman, enjoying years of camping, boating on the St. Lawrence, and later spending quality family time at their camp in Chaumont.

Sally will be dearly missed and forever loved by their five (5) children, Pam (Roger) Mirabito, Donald (Sue) Kesterke, Rick (Michele) Kesterke, Darlene (Shawn) Palmatier, and David (Cindy) Kesterke; sister Denise Hafner, brother Dick (Richard) Atkins and late sister Nancy Godfrey; ten (10) grandchildren, Elizabeth, Abbey, Lauren, Mackenzie, Lilia, Bradi, Ryan, Taylor, Kayley, and Brenden, and seven (7) great grandchildren, and several other relatives.

Calling hours will be from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 3 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton with a service to follow at 1 p.m.. Burial will be at Mt. Adnah Cemetery, Fulton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United Way of Greater Oswego County https://oswegounitedway.org/ in Sally’s memory.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...