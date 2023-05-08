FULTON – Sandra “Sandy” L. Taylor, age 66 of Fulton, NY passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023, with her husband, by her side. She was predeceased by her parents, William and Jean Smith.

Sandy is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Robert Taylor; children, Rob (Lea) Taylor, Jamie (Ramon) Desimone and Kerry (Troy) Rouleau; grandchildren, Alex Taylor, Mila Rouleau, and Olivia Madrid; brothers, Kenny (Beth) Smith, and Randy Smith; several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Sandy retired from Lanigan Elementary after over 10 years of service. She enjoyed traveling with Robert and the outdoors. She especially enjoyed birdwatching and maintaining her 29-gallon fish tank for over 30 years. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Sandy was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend who will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew her.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 6 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton, NY. Burial will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Adnah Cemetery, Fulton, NY. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

