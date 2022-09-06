FULTON – Sara Hayes, 42, of Fulton, New York, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, after a long illness.

She was predeceased by her grandparents, Danny and Mary Jane Miller.

Surviving are her husband of 15 years, John; her three children, Austin and Justin Woolworth and Dustin MacFarland; one grandchild, Brayden Woolworth; mother, Sharon Loomis; brother, Doug Loomis; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

A calling hour will be held from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, September 12, 2022, with a service to follow at noon at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton.

