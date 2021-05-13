OSWEGO – Shawn R. Bracy, 45, of Oswego, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Upstate Hospital surrounded by his family.

Born in Oswego, he was the son to Richard Bracy and Cheryl (Bough) White. Shawn graduated from Hannibal High School in 1994 where he was on the wrestling and football teams. He then went on to serve in the United State Marine Corps as infantry in the 1/7 Suicide Charley. After his time in the service, he drove truck for Diagnostic Imaging before starting a position as an operator for Novelis.

Shawn was an athlete and enjoyed playing softball, football, golf, and bowling. He loved to hunt, fish, sing, cook, and spend time with his family and pets. Shawn was also in a motorcycle club that focused a lot on charity rides.

He was predeceased by his mother, Cheryl, his grandparents, Junior and Violet Bough, Robert Bracy, Caroline Bracy, Marcia Bracy and Joe France.

Surviving are his wife, Stacy; two children, Trevor and Paige (Grace); father, Richard (Cathy) Bracy; eight sisters, Ashley (Jonathan), Marissa (Shane), Shannon, Crystal, Cassi (Doug), Candace (Dustin), Caroline (Joey), Carisa (Colton); one brother, Chad; brother in-laws, Dennis (Tammy) Smith, Jay (Jen) Smith and Chris (Gina) Frost; sister in-laws, Jackie Frost and Angie Polito-Smith; Mother and father in-law, Michael (Brenda) Frost; grandmother, Jeanette France and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from 11-2 p.m. on Friday, May 21 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton with a service to immediately follow officiated by Pastors Mike and Cyndie Talone. Burial will be in North Volney Cemetery.

