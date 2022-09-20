FULTON – Sherri Lynn Matott, 52, of Fulton, New York, passed away unexpectedly a year ago today, September 20, 2021.

Born on April 21, 1964, to the late Mr. Stanley Krawczyk, and Sandra Chalone. Sherri was raised in Minetto, New York, graduating early from Oswego High School in 1981.

Shortly after graduation, Sherri met her husband Warren “Bud” Matott, they married and went on to have their only child, Kari Matott. Sherri was fiercely dedicated to her family and raising her daughter. She eventually followed her dream and the knowledge of medicine, graduating top of her class from St. Alexis School of Medicine, in Bismarck, North Dakota, in 1995.

Sherri retired as the Emergency Medical Coordinator for McIntosh Co., and the certified instructor for the Ashley Medical Center in Ashley, ND.

Sherri was predeceased by her father, Stanley Krawczyk Sr., her brother, Michael Kraczyk and her half-sister, Amy Krawczyk.

Surviving are her husband, Bud; her daughter, Kari; her 3 grandchildren, Rianna, Hailey, and Stephen Jr.; her mother, Sandra; and her brother, Richard Leonard.

Sherri’s family continues to mourn their sudden loss. Foster Funeral Home had care of arrangements.

