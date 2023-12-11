FULTON – December 9, 2023, Shirley A. Howard, 74, of Granby, NY, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at home surrounded by family and friends. Born in Walton, NY, she was a daughter to the late Orrin and Mary (Knowles) Howard. She worked in food service at St. Luke’s Nursing Home for several years, eventually retiring as a unit helper from Pontiac Care and Rehabilitation Center. Shirley enjoyed watching the birds in her birdhouse, dancing, crosswords, tulips, puzzles, and playing cards. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a talented baker and was known for her banana bread, peanut butter balls and lasagna. Shirley was predeceased by her two sons, Matthew J. Purchas and John B.C. Purchas, Jr., and her sister, “Golden Girl” Rhoda Gifford.

Surviving are her two children, Janna (John Calkins) Purchas, and Stephen Purchas; daughter-in-law, Dawn Purchas; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren plus two on the way; sister, Marion (Pete) Stone; two “Golden Girls”, Christina Stark and Linda Modrell.

Calling hours will be from 11-1 pm on Saturday, December 16 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton with a service to immediately follow at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org/donate or the Oswego County SPCA, https://www.oswegocountyspca.org/donate.html in Shirley’s memory.

