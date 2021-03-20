FAIR HAVEN, NY – Shirley Miller, 78, of Fair Haven, passed away with her daughter by her side, on Thursday, March 18, 2021 after battling cancer.

Born in Oneida, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Thelma (Davis) Zachaias. Shirley worked in the healthcare field, as a CNA for the Sunnyside Nursing Home and St. Joseph’s Hospital. She enjoyed nature, living in the country setting and visiting Fair Haven beach. Shirley was an animal lover and regularly donated to the SPCA.

She was predeceased by her children, Christine, Brian, and Heather.

Surviving are children, Jennifer Kurak, John Kurak, Kenny Miller, Michael Miller, and Richard Miller; four grandchildren, Alexis, Alyssa, Christopher, and Jack and one newborn great-grandchild, Avery Lane.

In respect to Shirley’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

