HANNIBAL, NY – Stanley E. DeGroff, IV, a.k.a Bear, a beloved son, brother, dad, uncle, friend, and fiancé passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 20, 2021.

Stanley was a giving and caring person that would go above and beyond for anyone he knew.

Stanley was a very creative hands-on person and worked well with his hands. He was an avid outdoors person who loved fishing, hunting, growing his garden, mowing his lawn, splitting wood, and tinkering with machines that did not work. Stanley always found a way to get those machines working whether it took an hour or 2 months he was always successful. He enjoyed sharing his successful adventures with his family.

Stanley touched the lives of many that he knew. Stanley had a heart of gold. The strength Stanley showed through many challenges he faced is beyond remarkable. He was one of the strongest men ever.

Stanley carried a smile on his face every day. That smile was one in a million and will be greatly missed. Our hearts are broken to have Stanley taken so early from us. God must have had a special mission for Stanley.

Stanley loved his children more than life itself. Stanley’s legacy will live on through his children for many years to come. Stanley, God has received a very strong angel and one that “momma” knows will continue to always look after us and always protect us. Our life has forever been changed.

Stanley was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, John and Lynn Maloney and paternal grandmother, Donna DeGroff.

He will be greatly missed and forever loved by his parents, Stanley and Stacey DeGroff of Hannibal; sister, Britani DeGroff of Oswego; fiancé, Andrea Scott of Hannibal; five children, Stanley, Hunter, Quinn, Mercer and Kora; two step-daughters, Peyton and Taylor; one niece, Zavayah; one paternal grandfather, Stanley DeGroff, Jr. as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Calling hours will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday, August 27, 2021 at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga Street, Hannibal, where a memorial service will immediately follow at 5 p.m.

Fly high Bear! You’ve made us the proudest family ever to have called you Bear. Our love for you will never die. Your legacy will forever be honored and carried with us each day. We love you Bear!

