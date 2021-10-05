FULTON – Stephen J. Stania, age 86 of Fulton, New York, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 4, 2021, at home with his family by his side.

Stephen was a proud U.S. Army veteran. He retired from Smurfit-Stone Container Corp after many years of service. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He enjoyed spending time with his family especially his children. He was a loving husband, son, father, brother and friend who will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

He was predeceased by his loving wife, Josephine Brzuchac; parents, John and Mary Stania; and brothers and sisters.

Stephen is survived by his loving children, Stephanie A. Stania and Anthony (Jennifer Howard) Stania, several nieces, nephews and friends.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a celebration of life at 1 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton, NY.

Burial will immediately follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton, NY, where he will be accorded full military honors.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related