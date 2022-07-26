OSWEGO – Stuart L. DeMar, 81, of Oswego, New York, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, after a long illness.

Born in Oswego, a son to the late Ernest and Dorothy DeMar. Stuart served in the National Guard and was in the New Haven Volunteer Fire Department for over 20 years.

He worked as a Public Safety Officer for SUNY Oswego, retiring after 26 years. Stuart loved traveling in their fifth wheel and spent many winters at Disney with his wife.

Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Judy; three children, Lora (Kurt) Wehrmann of TN, David (Christine) DeMar of KY, and Holly DeMar of Fulton; two grandchildren, Brandon and Kayla; two brothers, Peter (Patricia) DeMar of Oswego, and Michael (Gloria) DeMar of FL; and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, July 29 at Bridie Manor, 1830 Bridie Square, Oswego, NY 13126.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the New Haven Volunteer Fire Department, 4211 State Route 104, New Haven, NY 13121. Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

