HANNIBAL, NY – Taylor M. DiGregorio, age 25 of Hannibal, NY passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 6, 2023, with her family by her side.

Taylor is survived by her loving fiancé of seven years, Corey Ramish; children, Jaydan and Sophia; parents, Mark DiGregorio, Jr. and Tammy Butler; brother, Mark DiGregorio III; sister, Ashlee Butler; maternal grandmother, Elizabeth Butler; maternal Grandfather, Nick Melnick; paternal grandmother, Pam (Bill) Reynolds; paternal Grandfather, Mark (Annie) DiGregorio, Sr; best friend, Kurstin; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Taylor loved her family, especially her children. She enjoyed gardening and the outdoors. She also loved to travel and was willing to help anyone in need. She was a loving fiancé, mother, daughter, sister, granddaughter, aunt, cousin and friend who will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew her.

Funeral services will be private. Taylor will be laid to rest in the Riverside Cemetery, Oswego, NY. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com

