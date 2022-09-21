Teresa Catchpaw

PALERMO, NY – Teresa “Terry” Catchpaw age 64 of Palermo, New York, passed away at home on Thursday, September 15, 2022, with her family by her side.

She was predeceased by her husband, Ronald Catchpaw; father, Emmett Abrams; siblings, Skip, Trudy, Dottie, and Punk; and step-daughter, Tammy Poulin.

Terry is survived by her loving husband of 6 years, Mark Poulin; children, Richard (Rebecca) Dorling, Jennifer (Shane) Merritt, and a bonus son, Jason Heath, Sr.; step-son, Mark, Jr.; grandchildren, Trent, Desirae, Hunter, Blaize, Willow, Destiny, Kayleb, Sean, Aidan, Wyatt, Owen, Alyssa, J.P., and Nicole; siblings, Lorrie, Rusty, Murray, Debbie, and Linda; several nieces, nephews, and friends.

Terry cherished her family. She especially loved being home with them and taking care of her home. She had an amazing bond with her sisters, her best friends! Terry’s grandchildren were her whole world. She was also very patriotic; she loved her country. She was a faithful, dedicated, and loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend who will be missed by all who loved and knew her.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton. A funeral service will follow at 1pm with a burial to follow in Upson Corners Cemetery.

