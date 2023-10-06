FULTON – October 5, 2023, Theresa H. Malone passed away peacefully on October 5, 2023, as a result of several illnesses, with her daughters by her side.

Theresa was born in Syracuse to William and Helen Weiss and moved to Hannibal in her early teens where she met her husband Maurice, the farmer up the road. They married and had three wonderful children (just ask us). Theresa was a hair stylist in Hannibal in her own salon, Theresa’s Stylette for 38 years. She didn’t really have hobbies. Her family both immediate and extended, were her world.

She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Maurice; her favorite son, William A. Malone; her parents, William Weiss and Helen (Weiss) Liehs; and her stepfather, Kurt Liehs, (who taught her that blood does not matter when it comes to family).

She is survived by her daughters, Christine Malone, and Jennifer (George) Nosko; daughter in law, Kimberlee Malone; grandchildren, Joshua (Lainey) Malone, Emily (Michael) Barton, Joshua Nosko, Christopher (Traci) Nosko, Matthew Nosko, Ryan Nosko, Phillip Nosko; great-grandchildren, Zachary and Theodore Nosko, Michael William Barton and Lorelei Malone; sisters, Elizabeth Inholtz, Antoinette Kucharski and brother, Werner (Jeanne) Weiss. She is also survived by so many loving nieces and nephews.

She was the best wife, mom, grandma, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be missed so very much by so very many.

A calling hour will be from 9-10 am on Monday, October 9th at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, 923 Cayuga St, Hannibal followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am. Burial will be at St. Peter’s Cemetery, Oswego.

