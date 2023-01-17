FULTON – Thomas Fee, Sr., 81, of Fulton passed away January 13, 2023 at Oswego Hospital.

He worked for Nestle Company in Fulton for 32 years, until the plants closing.

Tom was an extremely loving father, who put his family above all else. He never had an unkind work for anyone and he will be greatly missed.

An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed camping and fishing. He was a true animal lover; it was hard to find a photo of Tom at home where he wasn’t with one of his pets. He was also well known for his great sense of humor, always keeping a gathering lively with a good joke.

Tom was predeceased by his brother, Kenneth Milks, and sister, Patricia Creeley.

Surviving to cherish his memory are his wife of 50 years, Edna Fee; children, Leslie Hughes, Thomas (Michele) Fee, Jr., Lennette Whitmore, Charles Fee and Scott Fee; grandchildren, Andrew, Joseph, Joshua, Lawrence, Donnicia, Tristan, Brittany, David and Emily; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Ronald Milks and Leslie Milks; sisters, Jean Donnell, Virginia Stressing and Margery Henry.

Calling hours are Thursday, January 19, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. with a service to immediately follow at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton, NY 13069.

