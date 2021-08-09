SCRIBA, NY – Thomas R. MacDougall, 72, a lifelong resident of Northern Oswego County, passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021, after a brief illness.

He lived and raised his family in Scriba, New York, and retired from International Paper in 1992. He also worked for the Town of Scriba Highway Department and served as the Teamsters Union Steward until retiring in 2011. Tom enjoyed watching NASCAR, puttering around his yard and garage, but above all, loved spending time with his family.

Tom was predeceased by his parents, Lloyd, and Eva (Duciaume) MacDougall and his loving wife of 33 years, Lynette Ellen (Gillard) MacDougall.

He is survived by his loving partner, Tracy A. MacGill; his daughters, Brandi MacDougall-Lee, Tricia (Steve) Fenton, Kelly (Matthew) Peterson; stepson, Dylan Brockway; grandson, Ryan Thomas Lee; granddaughter, Victoria Lynette (Mattelyn Duell) Lee; step-grandson, Zachary Mastrullo; brother, Gerald MacDougall and several nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Calling hours will be from 11-1 pm on August 13th at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton with a service to immediately follow. Burial will be in New Haven Cemetery, 4233 State Route 104, Oswego. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/ or https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/ in Tom’s memory.

