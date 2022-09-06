HANNIBAL, NY – Thomas “Thom” T. Fetcinko, 78, of Hannibal, New York, unexpectedly passed away in his sleep at home on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

He was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Pauline (Lenkiewicz) Fetcinko of Johnson City, NY; and a brother, Patrick of FL.

Thom is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Donna (Holecek) Fetcinko; daughters, Tamara (Robert) Cuyler, Lisa (Charles) Shortslef; son, Thomas (Andrew Ruby) Fetcinko; grandchildren, Megan (Dale) Mitchell, Benjamin (Jody) Shortslef, Jared (Maria) Cuyler, and Adrienne (Brandon) Burnett; two great-grandchildren, Robert and Anna Mitchell; brother, Fran Fetcinko of Johnson City, NY; sisters, Paulette Graber of Sheffield, MA and Marlene Sholtes of NC.

Thom was a jack of all trades and was the go-to guy who could fix anything. After having both legs amputated, he persevered and always took great care of his home, land and beloved tractors. He will be sorely missed at parties, where he was often the last person to leave.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Thom’s name to the Hannibal Free Library, 162 Oswego Street, Hannibal, NY 13074.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, September 8, 2022, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga Street, Hannibal.

At 2:45 p.m., the family would like to welcome anyone to have the opportunity to say a few words about Thomas.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

