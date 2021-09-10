OSWEGO – On September 6 the gates of Heaven opened to welcome home Tiffany Player, 39, of Oswego, New York.

Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of Gandy Stoddard and Sherrie (Brown) Livingston. Tiffany was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School. She was a devoted wife and mother, spending her days taking care of her family. She and her husband were both members of the Emmanuel Baptist Bible Church and were baptized together in August 2019. Tiffany was known by all for her compassion, working with and helping animals, and her mathematical genius. Her final act in this life was to give sacrificially of herself and save the lives of those she never met as an organ donor; her heart, liver and kidneys were gifted to recipients who can live because of her selflessness.

She was predeceased by her grandma, Lina Brown; her aunt, Patricia Somers and her mother-in-law, Laura LaShomb.

Surviving are her husband of 17 years, Mark Player; four sons, William Mark Player III, Nathanael Robert Stevens, Noah Michael Stevens, and Keith Charles Howard Player; siblings, Terry (Elizabeth) Stoddard, Amber (Patrick) Braun, and Worthy (Ashley Fratus) Stoddard; grandfather, Worthy Brown; two aunts, Bonnie (Gary) Holmes and Hollie (Robert) Koszela; uncle, Rick Brown; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A calling hour will be held from 11-12 p.m. on Friday, September 17 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton with a service to immediately follow. Burial will be held in Fairdale Rural Cemetery, 1254 County Route 3, Hannibal.

