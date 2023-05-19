MARTVILLE, NY – Wayne A. Ray “Billy Jack”, 66, of Martville passed away at Auburn Hospital after a long illness. Born in Providence, RI to the late Alice E. and John M. Ray, Sr., he had spent most of his life in New York.

Wayne retired after 28 years from McQuay’s in Auburn, where he worked as an air conditioning repair technician.

He enjoyed the outdoors, including hunting, camping and fishing. One of Wayne’s favorite pastimes was mowing the grass with his John Deere tractor. Wayne was an avid San Francisco 49ers fan for several decades.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by close family friend, Joanne Auer.

Surviving to cherish his memory are his wife of 47 years, Sandra Ray; children, Tabatha (Edward Millet) Ray, Alan (Adrienne Hollenbeck) Ray and Patrick Ray; grandchildren, Chevy Chafee, Aileigh Ray, Jazmine Chafee and Michael Chafee, Jr.; siblings, Jaqlyan Ray, John Ray, Darlene (Tom) Schill, Jennie Mishurda, Charlie (Susan) Ray; adopted brother, William (Joanne) Ray; many nieces and nephews, as well as close family friend, Carl (Shirley) Auer.

Calling hours will be 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Friday, June 2, 2023 at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga St., Hannibal, NY 13074.

missing or outdated ad config for local savings

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...