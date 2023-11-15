FULTON – November 12, 2023, William A. Rogers, Sr., 91, passed away on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

A native of Fulton, he resided in the Granby area for many years. He retired from Pass & Seymour in 1994 after 38 years. William served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956.

He was predeceased by his wife, Beverly J. Rogers; his two daughters-in-law, Patti, and Donna Rae; his son-in-law, Richard Harris and his brother, Vernon.

Surviving are his three children, William Rogers, Jr., Patricia Harris, and Christopher Rogers; brother, Richard Rogers; sister, Lois Davenport; seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be at the convenience of the family with burial at Jacksonville Cemetery, Lysander. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Foster Funeral Home has care of the arrangements.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...