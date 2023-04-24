William E. Pittsley

OSWEGO – William “Bill” E. Pittsley, age 62 of Oswego, NY passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023. Bill was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Joan Pittsley.

Bill is survived by his wife, Mary Pittsley; son, Lucas Pittsley; siblings, Patricia (Kenneth) Miller, Thomas Pittsley, and Susan Pittsley; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Bill enjoyed working on cars, and spending time outdoors, especially camping and fishing. He was a handyman and was always willing help others in need. He retired after many years at the Canal System. Bill mostly enjoyed spending time with family, friends and their children.

He was a loving son, husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend who will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew him.

A celebration of Bill’s life will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton, NY. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

