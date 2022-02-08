FULTON – Zoe M. Galindo, 25, of Fulton, New York, passed away on February 4, 2022 at St. John’s Episcopal Hospital in Far Rockaway, New York.

She was born in 1997 in Oswego, a daughter to Edvin Perez and Lisa Patterson Perez-Deleon. Zoe graduated in 2015 from G. Ray Bodley High School. Some of her hobbies she enjoyed were volleyball, softball and cheerleading.

She will be greatly missed and forever loved by her parents, Edvin and Lisa Perez of Fulton; brother, Daniel McEwen Jr.; sister, Sierra Perez; husband, Julio Galindo; one nephew, Carter; three nieces, Carmen, Audrina and Emmaline; maternal grandfather, Kenneth Patterson; maternal grandmother, Brenda Patterson; one maternal great-grandmother, Alberta Webster; special cousin, Kenny Perez as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Calling hours will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. Spring burial will be in Mt. Adnah Cemetery, Fulton.

Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Friday, April 29 at Mt. Adnah Cemetery, Fulton. Foster Funeral Home, Fulton has care of arrangements.

