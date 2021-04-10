FULTON – Charles W. Stevenson also known as Chuck or Chuckles, 70, passed away on Monday April 5, 2021.

Chuck was born in Oswego, NY on August 27, 1950, a son to the late Harley and Marion Billie Stevenson.

Chuck was a member of the Volney Volunteer Fire Corporation for 33 years and was employed by Golden Sub Bus Service for the past 29 years. He always liked to do and say things to make people laugh or blush.

Chuck is survived by his life partner Linda Hulbert of Fulton; daughters, Jean (Richard) Clark of Conquest, NY, and Heather (Jason) McIntyre of Cato, NY; five granddaughters; three grandsons; two sisters; a brother; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be a celebration of life at the Volney Fire Department on Saturday April 17, 2021 at 11 a.m. with a luncheon to follow.

Contributions may be made in Chuck’s name to the Volney Volunteer Fire Corporation, 3002 St. Rt. 3, Fulton, NY 13069.

James A. Menter Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

