FULTON – Gay W. Scaringi of Fulton, New York, passed away at SUNY Upstate Hospital on Friday August 6, 2021 with his children by his side.

Gay was a musician that had a passion for Jazz and Blues Music. He was a longtime member of the Fulton Gaucho Drum and Bugle Corp. He retired from SUNY Upstate Hospital. He worked there in the Physical Plant.

Gay is predeceased by his parents John and Frances (Chubby) Scaringi.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Charlene; children, Aaron (Rachel), Michael, Connie, and Vinnie (Madison); grandchildren, Taylor, Wendy, Julia, Mason, Aiden, Morgan, Malachi, Arianna, Corbin, and Xander; siblings, Dennis, Lynne (Jim), and Dale (Roni); and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date. James A. Menter Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

