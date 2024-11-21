WEST MONROE, NY – Homer Eugene Gokey was a caring husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He left this world on November 16th, 2024, with his loving wife, Alma, by his side.

He was born to Homer and Cordelia Gokey on April 28th, 1936. Homer met the love of his life, Alma, at a high school basketball game. They married on September 15th, 1956, and together they had three daughters: Deborah, Wendy, and Paula.

Homer worked at Utica Drop Forge, CC Canada, and eventually retired from HMI. He loved hunting and spending time outdoors. Homer was his happiest when he was surrounded by his family, especially his great-grandchildren.

He will be deeply missed by his wife, Alma; Daughters: Deborah (Bogan), Wendy (Baszczuk), and Paula (Szmuc) with her husband Ed Szmuc; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

James A. Menter Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...