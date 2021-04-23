OSWEGO – Devoted and loving husband, father, uncle, and very proud grandfather Mark Randis, 70, of Brandonville, passed away early Tuesday morning, April 20, in Oswego, New York, after completing a successful first day of fishing in his boat on Lake Ontario.

Mark was an electrician who owned and operated his own business, Industrial Maintenance Associates, Hazle Township, until his retirement in 2018.

Mark was an avid outdoorsman, hunter, and fisherman who fly-fished and trolled in rivers and lakes up and down the east coast, fished the Florida Keys, made regular trips to Maine to fish the Atlantic Ocean, and had many dear friends in and around Oswego, where he made a home away from home.

Mark was a creative cook and grill expert who loved to make any excuse to entertain family and friends with his culinary mastery, for which they were always fortunate and very well-fed.

He loved his Labradors and his family with all his heart.

Mark was preceded in death by his father Albert, mother Dorothy (née Wisniewski), brother Thomas, nephew Damian, and grandson Jackson Casey.

Surviving him are Mark’s wife, Gail Randis, with whom he was to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in October; children – Jennifer Casey and husband Sean; Mark and wife Michele; and Adam; sister Micki Matteo and husband Jude; and grandchildren – Conor, Reilly, Dylan, and William Casey; and Chance and Piper Randis.

He was the much-loved “Uncle Mark” to Thomas Randis, Maria Sipple, Jude and Rebecca Matteo, and their families.

Services will be held for family and friends at a later date at Faith United Church of Christ, Hazleton.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Mark’s memory to a local animal shelter of the donor’s choice.

