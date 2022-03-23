FULTON – Rex E. Wallace, 84, entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 13, 2022, after a year long illness at home. Rex was born in Oswego, New York, on December 27, 1937.

He was a 1957 graduate of Fulton High School. After apprenticing in the machining department at Sealright, Rex joined the US Navy where he trained and served as an electronic technician. He served our country for 22 years as a Chief Warrant Officer in the US Navy with an honorable discharge in 1978.

Shortly after and while attending SUNY Oswego, Rex joined General Electric and did semi-conductor research. In 1965 he was hired to help build and operate the television studios in the then-new Broadcasting Communication Studies Department at SUNY Oswego. During this time, he earned a Federal Communications Commission First Class License.

Additionally, he did broadcast engineering at the Syracuse public TV station, WCNY and with the first cable television in Oswego. By 1967 Rex was recruited by Syracuse University as their Radio-TV Studies Program’s Assistant Chief Engineer. Two years later that led to the Chief Engineer post with a similar focus at Onondaga Community College.

In 1977 Rex was hired by Niagara Mohawk to serve in engineering supervisory capacities in Niagara Mohawk’s Television Public Affairs and Corporate Communications Division. He retired from Niagara Mohawk in 1994.

Since retiring he enjoyed completing the dream house and barn he and Kathleen designed. Rex so often acknowledged God’s creation of the many species of the trees and wildlife that surrounded their home situated in historic woodlands.

Rex literally built their home with the help of his tractor and backhoe. He was active daily up until his illness maintaining their home and property and working in his wood shop. Rex attended Fulton Alliance Church with his wife Kathleen.

Rex was predeceased by his parents Marion and John Wallace; his infant daughter Kathleen; and his grandson Nicholas Wallace.

He is survived by Kathleen (Kathy), his devoted wife of 35 years. He is also survived by his children, Michael (Carol), of Oswego, NY, Cynthia (William Haddad), of Pittsfield, MA, Brian (Athena) of Olney, MD, Scott (Jean), of Rochester, NY; stepchildren, Miville (Wendy Fournier), of Glouster, Ontario, Canada, Melissa (Justin Pinkelton), of Murfreesboro, TN; twelve grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

A private Celebration of Life at his request will be held this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rex’s name to Fulton Alliance Church or Oswego County Hospice.

James A. Menter Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

