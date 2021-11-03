FULTON – Scott D. Reynolds, 52, passed away on Thursday October 28, 2021, in Buffalo, New York.

Scott was born in Oswego, New York, on May 16, 1969, a son to Dawn Reynolds.

Scott was a painter. He was known as a hard worker and for his work ethic. He had many hobbies and things he enjoyed in life. He enjoyed playing cornhole and horseshoes. He was a Dallas Cowboy and NY Yankees fan. He was always the life of the party. He wasn’t just a friend, he was a brother and always there for anyone that needed anything.

Scott is survived by his fiancé of 16 years, Lisa Phillips; his daughter, Marlana McMahon; his mother Dawn Reynolds; and his aunt, Karen Barkley; and all his friends and the gang from Rosie’s Tavern.

He is predeceased by his grandmother Ann Andrews.

There will be a graveside service on Friday November 12, 2021, at 11 a.m., at the Fairdale Rural Cemetery, 1254 County Route 3, Hannibal, New York. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date at Rosie’s Tavern.

James A. Menter Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

