FULTON – Tracee Bennett, 66, of Fulton, New York, passed away peacefully on May 17, after battling a short illness.

She was a lifelong resident of Fulton. Tracee loved to read and was an avid lover of cats. She leaves behind her cats, Buster and Tucker, who will be well cared for. She was a collector of Boyd’s Bears and she loved watching her favorite tv shows.

She is survived by her son, Jamie Hall of North Carolina, her daughter, Tonja Reed of Fulton, her mother Carol Spaulding, siblings, Paul Spaulding, Loree Plato, six grandchildren, three great grandchildren, her husband Scott Bennett, and several nieces and nephews.

Tracee was predeceased by her daughter Stacey France, her Grandson Shaanon Hall-Campbell, and her father Gary Spaulding.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Oswego Hospital for the wonderful care they provided and to Brenda Sipes and Donna Gamble, her loyal friends, and neighbors.

A celebration of life will be held at the Fulton Polish Home, on Sunday June 5 from

2 to 5 p.m.

James A. Menter Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

