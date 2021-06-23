OSWEGO – Alexis Perez, 28, of Oswego, New York, passed away on June 20, 2021.

Born and raised in Oswego, Alexis was the daughter of Karoleigh Haskins Perez and the late Miguel “Tito” Perez.

Alexis was very family orientated. Her world revolved around her children and family. She was an amazing mom and aunt, a great sister, and she was loved by all who knew her. She was a fun-loving and positive person who always had everyone around her laughing and smiling.

Alexis is survived by her mom Karoleigh, her daughter Yelayna I. Perez, her son Xavier M. Perez, her brothers Lyle Crissy, Christopher Haskins (Shirley), Joshua Haskins, David Gagnon, Andrew Haskins (Tonya Woods), Miguel Perez Jr., and Lorenzo Cantu, and her sisters Sarah Haskins, Tiana Hoffman, Liana Haskins, and Ashley Pieropan.

She was predeceased by her father Tito Perez and her daughter Mylaiya I. Perez.

Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Monday, June 28, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with a service to follow at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street. Burial will be in Oswego Town Rural Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

