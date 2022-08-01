OSWEGO – Alice M. Sincavage, 90, of Oswego, New York, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2022.

Born in Utica, New York, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Deanne (Saber) Deep. Alice worked for SUNY Oswego in Auxillary Services for 18 years. She was married to the late William Sincavage.

Alice is survived by her step-son William “Bill” and his wife Sharon Sincavage of Oswego, her grandchildren William “Bill” Jr. Sincavage (Margie) of Oswego, Susan Sincavage Sawyer (Jeff) of Sterling, and Tom Sincavage (JulieAnne) of Canajoharie, and seven beloved great-grandchildren Ethan, Elizabeth, Caroline, Jillian, Madeleine, Owen, and Gavin.

In addition to her parents and husband William, Alice was predeceased by her 11 brothers and sisters.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 8, 2022, at Riverside Cemetery with Pastor Bruce Schrader presiding.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

