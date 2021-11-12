STERLING, NY – Allen R. Bremmer, 89, of Sterling, New York, known as ‘Al’ to family and friends, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at his home.

Born and raised in St. Louis, MO, he graduated from Wellston High School, Wellston, MO, and received his BA and MA degrees from the University of Missouri in Columbia, MO, and MFA degree from Cranbrook Academy of Art in Bloomfield Hills, MI. He was Professor of Art at State University of New York at Oswego from 1960-1995, serving as chair of the Art Department from 1989-1995.

An avid fisherman, Al enjoyed fishing trips to Canada for over 50 years. He loved horseracing and baseball, especially his St. Louis Cardinals. His quick wit, sense of humor, and gregarious nature were loved by his colleagues, friends, and students. An accomplished artist, his abstract paintings are included in many public and private collections.

Al was predeceased by his mother, Viola Gregory, and brother, Clifton Gregory. He was lovingly raised by his grandparents, Anna and Richard Boenker,, and aunt and uncle, Louise and Edward Boenker.

He is survived by his loving wife, Kathryn ‘Kate’ Timm, of Sterling, NY, his daughters Julie Madill (John) of Freeland, MD, and Cheli Bremmer of Nokomis, FL; and his son Marc Bremmer (Rachelle Gajadhar) of Columbia, SC. He also leaves grandchildren Leslie Madill (Joni Lefkowitz), Alana Woolf (Lucas Wade), Chelsea Madill (Tim Atkinson), Brenna Madill, and Rohan Bremmer, as well as great-grandchildren, Cleo, Genevieve and Isabella. Al also is survived by his sister-in-law, Suzannah Gregory of Buffalo, NY, and his niece, Anna Gregory Hartley (Hillary), of Toronto, Canada, as well as many in-laws, nieces and nephews. Al will be greatly missed by his canine companion, Scout.

Through organ donation, Al lived a long and fruitful life with the generosity of the Horner family. Al’s family also would like to thank the heart and kidney transplant teams of the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA, the University of Rochester Medical Center, Rochester, NY, and the staff of the Oswego Lakeside Heart Center, Oswego, NY for their continued care and support.

Private services for family and friends will be held at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations in Al’s memory to United Network for Organ Sharing, 700 N 4th St., Richmond, VA 23219.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home. To send condolences, please visit nelson-funeralhome.com

