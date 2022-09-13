OSWEGO – It is with great sadness that the family of Barbara Ann Boyce, 89, announces her passing on the morning of September 11, 2022.

Barbara was born in Potsdam, New York, on June 14, 1933, to the late William and Gladys (Trouse) Holmes. When she was 10 years old, their family moved to Oswego, New York, where they operated the West End Diner for years.

She lived a full, loving, family-filled upbringing with three sisters; Florence (who died at a very young age), Shirley and Connie, and a brother, Bob. She graduated from Oswego High School in 1951. Barb met her first husband, Charles Sawyer while working at the family diner. They fell in love and were married on September 27, 1952.

They lived on State Route 104 in Scriba, New York, and raised their four children. Barb and Charlie were a great couple and enjoyed traveling the country by motorcycle. After her beloved Charlie passed in 1988, Barb went on to work in food prep at SUNY Oswego where she eventually retired.

She then met and married her second husband, Harrison (Harry) Boyce until his passing in 2018. They enjoyed vacationing in Bradenton, Florida, during winters and had many friends in the area.

Barb loved her family, and friends, painting, and collecting antiques and trinkets more than anything else. Always a hard worker, she enjoyed gardening and maintaining her beautiful home in Scriba, where she spent the remainder of her days. She was beautiful, kind, funny, talented, smart, and tough all at the same time.

She will be forever remembered by her grieving family.

This includes her children and stepchildren; William Sawyer of Fulton, NY, Daniel (Jacquelyn) Sawyer of Palmetto, FL, Constance (Brian) Simpson of Seneca Falls, NY, Kelly (Jeff Kenney) Sawyer from Oswego, NY, Alicia Boyce, and Debbie Richardson both of Union, Ohio. Her much-loved grandchildren; Jon (Christina) Sawyer, Peter (Amy) Sawyer, Geoffrey Sawyer, Melissa Craft, Mark Sawyer (Erin Knopp), Paige (Matt) Faddegon, Charles Simpson, and Alex Simpson, Callan O’Rourke (Jonny Hogg), Marie Barratt (Shawn Maykels) and Simon Tudor (Alan Finnemore). Her precious great-grandchildren; Alyssa and Lyleah, Hailey and Kinley, Jack and Grant, Griffin, Derek, and Emmitt, Scarlett, Francesca, and Ashleigh. Barb also left behind many loved nieces and nephews. Last, but not least, her adored cat, Romeo.

Barb was pre-deceased by her husbands Charles Sawyer and Harrison Boyce, her sisters Florence Holmes, Shirley Bateman, and Constance Bond, along with her brother, Robert Holmes.

Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a service to immediately follow on Friday, September 16, 2022, at Nelson Funeral Home at 11 West Albany St, Oswego, NY. A burial service will follow at Saint Peter Cemetery at 379 East River Road, Oswego, NY.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

