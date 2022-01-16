Bernadette Crisafulli, 68, of Oswego, died Saturday afternoon following a long illness.
Born in Oswego, the daughter of the late Patrick and Leona (Long) Crisafulli, she attended local schools and Oswego Catholic High School. She graduated summa cum laude with a degree in education and received her graduate degree with honors from SUNY Oswego.
A long-time teacher and reading specialist, Bernadette worked for more than 25 years for the Mexico School District.
An avid gardener and runner, Bernadette enjoyed numerous outdoor activities. Beloved by a large circle of friends, she entertained frequently and attended local theater.
Bernadette is survived by her daughter, Stephanie, of Oswego; her sisters, Jeanine (Ben) Zastawny of Oswego, and Patricia (Joe Tulacz) Crisafulli of Oregon; a nephew, Pat Commins, of Oregon; and several aunts and cousins.
She was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church of Scriba and Christ the Good Shepherd in Oswego.
Calling hours will be held 3-6:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 19, at the Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street Oswego.
A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, at Sacred Heart Church in Scriba. Spring burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Scriba. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice.