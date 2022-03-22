OSWEGO – Betty “Becky” Shambo, 67, of Oswego, New York, passed on March 19, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Buffalo, New York, she was the daughter of Marlene (Spicer) Raponi of Oswego and the late Anthony Raponi.

Becky worked at SUNY Oswego in Auxilary Services for more than 30 years and was an amazing baker. She had outstanding culinary skills and excelled in baking and cake decorating.

Becky was a wonderful, kind, giving, and loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother. She was quiet, humble, and a true caregiver with a heart of gold. She loved her family, enjoyed watching her children play hockey and lacrosse, and her grandchildren were the lights of her life. She is going to be greatly missed by all who loved her.

Becky is survived by her mom Marlene Raponi, her loving husband of 47 years, Stanley “Stach”, her children Tracy (Scott) Bivens of Oswego, Greg (Marnie) Shambo of New Hampshire, John (Candace) Shambo of Oswego, and Adam (Colleen) Shambo of Oswego. Also surviving are her siblings Dan Parsons of PA, John Parsons of Schenectady, Theresa Sorendo of Oswego, Karen (Paul) Leickel of PA, Shari (Jerry) Smith, Annie Raponi Tuttle (Gary Palmitesso), and Eric (Tammy) Raponi, 12 adored grandchildren Miranda, Lee Anne, Schuyler, Nick, Liam, Rayne, Elijah, Ethan, Isaac, Tatum, Trey and Nicholas, two great-grandchildren Jonathan and Adalynn, and her beloved dog Sadie.

A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at Christ the Good Shepherd on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society online at Cancer.org

