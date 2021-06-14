OSWEGO – Bonnie Lou (Woolworth) Matott, 60, of Oswego, New York, drew her last breath on June 10, 2021.

Born in Oswego she was the daughter of the late Bernard Sr. and Lois (Pullen) Woolworth. Bonnie graduated from Oswego High School and attended night classes while being a stay at home mother. Bonnie was a homemaker and loving mom to her five children. Bonnie was the first to hold an AIDS awareness program in Oswego County, she was the president and vice president of the Migrant Program both located at BOCES Institute of Technology.

Bonnie was an avid card and bingo player, you could find her in a Bingo hall around town making jokes with her colorful sense of humor. She also enjoyed fishing, country music, and drawing. She had a love for thunder and lightning storms and enjoyed watching them from Wrights Landing with her family. She loved her family and loved her grandchildren even more.

Surviving is her husband Roderick, daughter Jessica, sons Eric, Jonathan, and Branden; grandchildren Trinity, Lily, Rory, Marlo, EGW, Taylar, and Zack; siblings Bernie (Angela), Michael, Gary (Tammy), Deann (Thomas Sr.), Sheryl (Jake), and Lynda (Dale); brothers in law Alan and Clay and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Bonnie was predeceased by her son James, brother Tim, and sisters Brenda and Melody.

Bonnie’s family would like to invite all family and friends to attend calling hours which will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. with a service to follow at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street.

Burial will be held at St. Peter Cemetery, and a BBQ will be held after the burial, local will be announced at the service. Please bring a dish to pass. This is a Celebration of our dear Bonnie Lou’s Life. The family would like you to dress casually and wear purple if you can.

Donations will be gladly accepted. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

