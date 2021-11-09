Bruce Charles Milligan, 65, passed away at home on November 4, 2021.

Bruce was born in 1956 to Bert and Barbara Milligan. He was a smart and creative man of many talents. During his life he was an outdoorsman, competition shooter, snowmobile racer, carpenter, contractor, restaurateur, volunteer, artist, and a treasure hunter.

He lived every minute for his family: His late wife Karen, his boys Michael, Patrick, and Sean and their families, and especially his granddaughter Molly. He was absolutely dedicated to serving them and never thought of himself or his needs above any of theirs.

He was deeply interested in and proud of anything his kids ever did in life. He would brag non-stop about any of their accomplishments, even the little ones like winning on a scratch-off ticket or getting third place in school sports.

He picked up metal detecting after his wife passed, and was an instant natural. His favorite thing in the world was sharing his finds with everyone, and digging up old change for his granddaughter’s savings.

His passing is a loss felt by many, and his memory will be celebrated and cherished by those who were lucky to know him.

For those who wish to, contributions may be made to The Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital in Bruce’s memory.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...