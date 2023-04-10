OSWEGO – Carolyn L. Manfre, 75, of Oswego, passed on April 10, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late George and Rose (Myers) Manfre.

Carolyn worked as the office manager at Latham Marine in Fort Lauderdale Florida. She also worked as the restaurant manager at Pine Island Ridge County Club in Davie Florida. After Hurricane Katrina she worked for the Red Cross.

Carolyn is survived by her daughters Kim (Danny) Cormier of Florida and Tammy (Tony) LiVolsi of Minetto, and her son Eric (Laurie) Manfre in Georgia. She also leaves behind her sister Pat (Mike) Crisafulli of Oswego, her grandsons and pride and joy Alex (Ashley) Manfre, Nicholas LiVolsi, and Zack Manfre and her adored dog Gigi.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life which will be held on June 13, 2023, from 3:33 – 5:33 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.