Charles Young

OSWEGO – Charles (Charlie) Young, 94, of Oswego, New York, passed peacefully from this life, with family by his side, on October 15, 2022.

Born and raised in Oswego, Charlie was the son of the late Ethel and Tracy Young.

He was predeceased by the love of his life, Ruth, in 1981, his siblings Frances Wilson, Harold Young, and Merrill Young as well as nieces Carol Chimbole, Kareth Towne, and Marilyn Towne.

He is survived by nieces and nephews, Mark (Margaret) Wilson, David (Marion) Wilson, Marjorie Wilkinson, Susan (Philip) Guiliano, Ron and Don Young, Fran Young, Pat O’Reilly, Barbara (Bob) Sugar, Marjorie Whitney, and Bill (Brenda) Young. He was the doting Uncle Charlie to several great nieces and nephews.

Charles received his BA from the University of Virginia, MA from Syracuse University, and CAS from Albany State University. A veteran of the US Army, he served in MacArthur’s headquarters in Japan. As a long-time educator in the Social Studies Dept of the Oswego City School District, he retired in 1986. Charlie was a mentor to countless students over the years; many who remained close to him until his death. He remained active in retirement, serving as Historian for the Town of Scriba until fall, 2021.

Charles served in leadership roles in many local, state, and regional organizations, including the Sunrise Rotary, Oswego City School District, Oswego Historical Review Committee, Oswego Republican Committee, and Jaycees. As a member of the Oswego Library Board, he was instrumental in preserving the Garrett Smith Building and overseeing its renovation. He traveled the world and researched the family’s genealogy.

A special thank you is extended to Bob Sugar for assisting Charlie with his needs over the last few years.

Charlie asks everyone to toast his life well lived with a pint of Guinness.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Oswego City Library in Charlie’s name.

Calling hours will be held at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany St. on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 22 at Nelson Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Mt. Adnah Cemetery in Fulton, where military honors will be rendered.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

