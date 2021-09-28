FULTON – Charlotte J. Wilcox, 78, of Fulton, New York, passed away on September 27, 2021.

Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late August and Rosetta (Russell) Leppert. Charlotte worked as a Loan Executive for HSBC. She was an avid baker and loved to golf.

Charlotte is survived by her husband of 44 years David Wilcox, her son Shawn O’Neil of Oswego, her sister Cathie (Patrick) O’Neil of Oswego, three grand children Alisha Sharpe, Ashley O’Neil, and Robert Moses, two great grandchildren Parker and Nolan, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Charlotte was predeceased by her daughter Tracy Moses and her sister Karen Kryzak and her brother Warren Douglas Leppert.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Society to honor Tracy. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

