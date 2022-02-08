OSWEGO – Claude J. Moreau, 65, of Oswego, New York, passed away suddenly at home on Friday, February 4, 2022.

Claude was born on November 23, 1956, in St. Hyacinthe Quebec, Canada. His family moved to Ogdensburg then to Oswego. He attended Oswego High school and was an Oswego State University Alumni. Claude retired from James A. Fitzpatrick/ Exelon after 31 years.

In 2018, he was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s. His devoted wife and high school sweetheart of 41 years took care of him as he battled this devastating disease. Claude was a beloved husband, father, and Papoo. His family was his pride and joy in life. He could not wait to spend time with his grandsons and share their photos with all!

Hockey was an enormous part of Claude’s life. His hockey career began at Romney Field House playing minor league hockey, coached by Mr. Brown and Mr. Nash. He continued playing for the Oswego High School Varsity Hockey Team. He was selected as one of the first Oswegonians to play with the Oswego State Lakers. One of his fondest memories was coaching his daughter’s Oswego Minor Hockey girls team for nine years.

Claude earned his fifth degree black belt at Burger’s Karate and enjoyed his dojo family for many years. Claude loved traveling with Dodie to see his Montreal Canadians play. Dodie, Claude, and some of their closest friends often traveled to Mexico. He loved camping with his high school friends and especially his grandsons.

Claude is preceded in death by his parents Gaston and Claire Moreau.

He is survived by his wife Dodie (Lisk) Moreau, daughters Kaitlin (Adam) Fitzgerald, Emily (Benjamin) Casper, grandsons Brantley and Blake Fitzgerald, sister Johanne Moreau, brother Allen (Dawn) Moreau, brother in law Stanley (Sue) Lisk, sister in law Shirley Lisk, several nieces and nephews, and as his girls nicked named the relatives from Canada “the Canadians.”

Friends and family are invited to call on Friday, February 11, 2022, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 12 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church.

In lieu of flowers donate in Claude’s memory to his favorite charities, The American Diabetes Association or The Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

