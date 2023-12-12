OSWEGO – Connie N. Place, 88, of the Town of Oswego, passed away on December 8, 2023.

Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Clifford B. and Ruth (Mitchell) Pelton.

Connie was a graduate of Oswego High School. She married William L. Place and raised their son Dennis. Connie was a loving homemaker, wife, and mother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, and she loved being a grandmother.

Connie is survived by her daughter in law Peggy Place and grandchildren Stacy Place and Dennis Place II. She also leaves behind her beloved great-grandchildren Katelyn, Annmarie, Sara, Leana, and Dennis Place III, and Anthony and Allyana Baker, as well as her brother Chip (Chris) Pelton and sister Carrie (Charles) Sharkey.

Predeased by husband William L. Place in 2006, her son Dennis Place in 2022, and her siblings David Pelton, Ruth Mieden, and Priscilla Kelso.

There are no services. Donations can be made to the Journey of Faith,

7721 NY 104, Oswego.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...