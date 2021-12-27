OSWEGO – Dean Adams Lewis, 72, passed away on December 26, 2021, at Oswego Hospital with his loving wife Elizabeth by his side.

Born in Oswego, New York, to Alice (Logan) and Thomas Lewis, he grew up on the shores of Lake Ontario and became an avid fisherman. He turned that passion into a charter boat business which he named The Fishin’ Magician. He enjoyed many years on the water working his craft with his customers, who would return every year looking forward to salmon season, all hoping to catch the “Big One.” Dean was proud to be a Charter Boat Captain and was the first in Oswego.

Dean worked at the East Side Waste Water Treatment Plant for thirty years, where he was employed as a treatment plant operator. He retired from that facility in 2000. After retirement, Dean found great joy in growing vegetables in his amazing vegetable garden. He grew many varieties. His heirloom tomatoes were always perfectly ripe and delicious. He kept that on for many years.

Dean is survived by his beloved wife Elizabeth and his precious dog Molly. Also survived his brother Dennis (Cindy) Lewis of Oswego, his nieces Aubrey Lewis of Atlanta and Rachel (Stephen)De Paul’s of Fayetteville NY, and his nephews Justin Lewis of Atlanta GA, and Jason (Sharon) Lewis of Denver Colorado.

In addition to his parents, Dean was predeceased by his sister Jane Delaney and his three older brothers Jack, Bill, and David Lewis.

As Dean wished, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Those of you who knew Dean will remember a kind man with a great sense of humor, always good for a joke or two and his laugh, a laugh like no other.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

