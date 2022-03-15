Dennis J. Quill passed away surrounded by loved ones at Oswego Hospital on March 13, 2022, after a courageous nine-year battle with prostate cancer.

Born on March 24, 1978, in Waterloo, New York, Dennis grew up in Aurelius, New York. He loved spending summers at the Quill Dairy Farm baling hay, driving tractors, and planting corn with his dear grandfather and cousins.

After graduating from Union Springs High School, he worked for CBORD Group in Ithaca, New York, and then for Cayuga County as a computer technician, until he landed his dream job as an Instructional Support Technician for the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department at SUNY Oswego. Dennis helped countless students achieve their academic goals.

All who knew and loved Dennis will miss him and his corny jokes, his devout love for chocolate cake, absurd amounts of knowledge on any given topic, impeccable musicality, and an unquenchable thirst for learning something new. He will always be remembered for his crater-sized dimples, cooking and grilling skills, his curvaceous bowling hook, and his undeniable tenacity to look death in the eyes and say, “not today.”

He is survived by his wife Jennifer Quill (Moody) and his three cats Jeffy, Callie, and Hattie. His parents Jerry and Cynthia (Dressing) Quill of Auburn, sisters Jennie Spencer (Glen) of Riverhead NY, and Shannon Irving (Frankie) of Seattle WA, and four beautiful nieces Grace, Anna, Evelyn, and Violet who he loved fiercely.

He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents Louis and Helen Quill, maternal grandmother Florence Hojnacki and his beloved cousin Mandy Stoddard.

Dennis’ family would like to thank the SUNY oncology team (Dr. Benjamin, Laura, and Alyssa) for all of their support, dedication, and compassion in navigating us through this long and tough journey. Also, they would like to thank the special nurses in Oswego Hospital’s ICU and 3rd floor nursing team who made these last days as peaceful and pain-free as possible. Your kindness will never be forgotten.

Friends and family are invited to call on Friday, March 18, 2022, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street. A funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. with Father Richard Morisette. The family requests that masks be worn for the services.

Donations can be made in Dennis’ name to the Oswego City Animal Shelter at 621 East Seneca Street, Oswego, or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, www.stjude.org/donate.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

