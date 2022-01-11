OSWEGO – Dennis Place, 66, of Oswego, New York, passed on January 9, 2022, at home surrounded by his adoring family.

Born and raised in Oswego, Dennis was the son of Connie (Pelton) Place and the late William L. Place.

Dennis was a graduate of Potsdam High School. He worked at Black Clawson in Fulton, New York, as a machinist. Dennis was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting. He also loved his family and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Surviving is his loving wife Peggy of 43 years, his daughter Stacy Place and his son Dennis (Tracy) Place II. He also leaves behind seven beloved grandchildren Anthony and Allyana Baker and Katelyn, Annmarie, Sara, Leana, and Dennis Place III, and his inlaws Barry and Jean Pritchard, Robert and Lori Sharkey, and Ron and Shirley Fuss.

In following Dennis’ wishes there will be no services. Donations can be made in Dennis’ name to Oswego County Hospice, 70 Bunner Street, Oswego or St. Jude’s Hospital, Stjude.org.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...