OSWEGO – Diane Marie Huckabee, 74, passed away November 1, 2021, in Oswego, New York, at home peacefully with her devoted husband by her side after a very long and determined journey with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Diane got the unique gift of spending her final months reflecting on her life. In the end she decided the one thing that mattered most were her relationships. She chose to celebrate her connections with every bit of energy she had left.

Born in Oswego on April 12, 1947, Diane was the daughter of the late Frank and Celia (Castaldo) Godici. She was blessed to grow up in Oswego with a large extended family. Diane was the fourth of 7 children: the late Anne Shirley (Wayne) Rapp of Columbus, Ohio, Fran (Betty) Godici of Oswego, late Kathleen Godici, Christine (Robert) Holmes of Oswego, Lorraine Greene of Oswego and Ronald Godici of Virginia.

Diane is survived by her beloved high school sweetheart, greatest supporter and husband of 53 years, James Richard Huckabee and what she considered her greatest accomplishments, her “girls” Jennifer Anne (Dudley) Saunders of Central Square, NY, Jill Marie (Sean) O’Gorman of Oswego, NY and Amy Christine (Brian) Warner of Oswego, NY and her 12 grandchildren; Hannah (Zac Clark) Fitzgerald, Kyra O’Gorman, Celia Fitzgerald, Huckabee Fitzgerald, Lucas Warner, Shaun Saunders, Cooper Fitzgerald, Maria Warner, Sydney Saunders, Maclain Fitzgerald, Gabriella Warner and Angelina Saunders. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and greats as well.

She never missed a game, concert, or special moment with her grandchildren. Her family brought her great pride and great joy, watching them leave their mark in this world was her favorite pastime.

Diane went to Oswego High School and SUNY Oswego to get her degree in elementary education. She retired from education in 2001 after teaching on Long Island as well as teaching at Carthage Central School District, the wonderful district she raised her family in.

She was committed not only to her students’ education but also to the distinct privilege she felt in helping to shape their young lives. She spoke of being an educator with much pride, respect and honor and has been grateful to the many students who have reached out over the years to let her know the impact she made on them.

Diane was involved in many drug trials while managing her diagnosis of cancer. She was proud to be a part of studies that brought drugs to the masses that improve length and quality of life for those with terminal cancer. When television commercials came on for medications that she was part of the clinical trial you would often find her dancing in her chair joyously.

Diane loved to travel with her family, exploring new parts of the country and the world with James, their family and their amazing friends.

Friends and family are asked to call on Thursday, November 4, 2021 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Nelson Funeral home. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 5 at Christ The Good Shepherd, St. Joseph’s Church. Burial will be following the funeral at St. Peter Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation, 4441 CR 4, Oswego, NY 13126 or Peaceful Remedies, East 24 McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake Street, Oswego, NY

