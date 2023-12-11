OSWEGO – “Do you hear me, Irene? I’m coming to join you.”

Donald Earl Tanner passed away peacefully on December 6th, 2023, at the age of 93. Born in Oswego on February 2, 1930, he was the son of Herbert and Alsada Tanner. He grew up in the Port City as one of three children in a family centered on hard work and strong values.

As a young man, Don had an unparalleled work ethic. He lived his life in service – on the farm, on the construction site, and at home. For years he worked alongside his father and brother at Tanner and Sons Construction. Don was a fixer and a helper. He was never one to tear things down, with his hands or his words. A peaceful warrior built tough with a big heart.

Always a beacon of kindness and hope, Don’s path led him to the love of his life, Irene Sheley. They were married in 1951. Along with Irene’s son Richard, they raised two wonderful girls, Patricia and Roxanne, in a home on Erie Street. They did not live a life of excess, a founding value that having each other was enough.

That was Don’s way. Finding joy in the little things. A jar of maple syrup rivaled the finest wine. A hearty laugh worth more than money. Watching Robin Hood for the 10,000th time on the living room floor was better than any night out on the town. Oodelally, oodelally, golly what a day.

Don had a tremendous respect for the men and women of the military. He was incredibly proud of Richard’s choice to become a Marine. Don would never be unable to enlist, so in 1945 at the age of 15, he became a member of the Civil Air Patrol – ready to assist in any way he could, if the need ever came.

Don knew how to drive, though he never saw the need, that was always Irene’s job. After she passed, he stuck to his bicycle. With a sharp cap atop his head, a fresh feather in its band, Don rode through life on two wheels. He could be spotted all over town with a smile on his face and the wind at his back. We should all aim to live such a long, humble, and happy life. A Camp Happy life.

Don is survived by his children Richard Brown (Sharon), Pat Tanner, and Roxanne Mott (David), his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and his nieces and nephews. He was greatly loved and will be sorely missed.

Time to relax Don, all your worries are gone.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, December 15th from 1-3 PM, with a service to follow, at the Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany Street, Oswego. Spring burial will be in Oswego Town Rural Cemetery.

