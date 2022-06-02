PULASKI, NY – Donald R. Ingison Jr., 74, born on Jan 19, 1948, of Pulaski, New York, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2022, with his family by his side.

Don was the son of the late Doris J. (Walter) Ingison and Donald Ingison Sr.

Don retired from the Palermo Highway Department. Donald met his wife in 1966 and they married in 1967. They celebrated 55 years of marriage this year. Don was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also enjoyed camping and spending time with his family and friends. He was always rattling someone’s chain and being a prankster.

Don was predeceased by his son Richard T. Ingison, his parents Doris and Donald Ingison Sr., a brother William Ingison and a great-granddaughter Isabelle Cottet.

Don is survived by his loving wife of 55 years Sherry Ingison, his children Sherry (John) Ladd III, Shannon (Bruce) Thompson, Thomas (Jennifer) Ingison and a friend (Jackie), Andrew (Shelley) Ingison, several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, his siblings Brenda Weller, Debra Allen, Denise Hahn, Wayne Ingison, Kevin Ingison, and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to call on Monday, June 6, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street, Oswego.

A Bikers Procession and Last Ride to Mexico Village Cemetery will begin at the family home, 7065 State Route 3 Pulaski NY 13042, on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at noon. Departure will be at 12:30 p.m. for a 1 p.m. committal service and burial.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations, in Donald’s name, to your local food pantry.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

