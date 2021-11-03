OSWEGO – Donald W. Watts, 72, of Oswego, New York, passed on October 31, 2021.

Born in Oswego, Donald was the son of the late Raymond and Grace (Kandt) Watts.

Donald was a graduate of Oswego High School. He was a proud veteran having served in the US ARMY during the Vietnam War as a Sergeant. Donald was employed by NRG where he worked as a Shift Control Room Operator. Donald was an avid outdoorsman, who especially enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a recipient of the Purple Heart, and he was an active member of the VFW and the Moose Club.

Donald is survived by his loving wife of 33 years Jo Ann (D’Ambra) Watts, his daughter Andrea (Collin) Antos of Appalachia, his son Dakota Watts of Oswego, his stepdaughter Karyne Kuzawski (Nikki Hanselman) of Ohio, his brothers Raymond (Dorothy) Watts of Redcreek, Carl (Jo Anne) Watts of Florida, Gerald (Mirelle) Watts of Hannibal, Dorwin (Krista) Watts of Georgia, and Kevin (Sue) Watts of Florida, his sister Sharon Thompson of Florida, and two beloved grandchildren Gina and Anthony Antos.

Friends and family are invited to call on Monday, November 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street. Burial will follow in Oswego Town Rural Cemetery.

Donations may be made in Donald’s name to the charity of your choice. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

