OSWEGO – E. Lorraine Loughrey (“Iggy”) Trenca passed away on October 4, at St. Luke’s Health Services. Lorraine was born April 24, 1930, in the Town of Volney, and grew up in Bundyville.

She was predeceased by parents Frederick Loughrey and Eunice Mae (Adams) Loughrey, brothers Earl (Archie) Loughrey, Donald Loughrey and Charles Loughrey, and sisters Virginia Bailey and Naomi Dryden. Lorraine graduated from Fulton High School in 1948 and married Peter Trenca on July 10, 1948. She was predeceased by her husband in 2004. She is survived by her children, Larry (Wendy) Trenca of Russellville, TN, Becky Trenca O’Kane of Oswego, and Michael (Leiza) Trenca of Bridgeport, grandchildren Jennifer Trenca (Eddie Olmstead) of Brewerton, Scott (Meghan) Trenca, of Oswego, Sean O’Kane (Rochelle Fainstein), of Wimberley, TX, and Terry O’Kane (Alice Kilgallon) of Long Beach, CA, and Nina Trenca, Sophia Trenca, and Gloriana and Giana Trenca, and great-grandchildren, Scarlett and Forrest Trenca, Indiana O’Kane, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and nephews.

Lorraine worked at Rudolph’s Jewelers, Armstrong Cork, Marathon, and at Alcan (Novelis) from 1963 until her retirement in 1986. After retirement, she also worked at P & C in the deli department. She was a longtime volunteer at Oswego Hospital, and a member of the Columbiettes, St. Joseph’s Altar Society, and St. Joseph’s Golden Ages Club, where she and Peter enjoyed many wonderful Golden Ages trips with friends.

She and her husband, Pete, were part of the founding members of the Eagles Fan Club at Oswego Speedway. For many years, Lorraine was a regular at the speedway with her husband, Peter “Program”. They made wonderful lifelong friends from all over the Northeast, including their wonderful Canadian friends, who became a part of their family. She and her husband spent many years traveling in their motor home to super modified races around the area. She loved spending time with her friends and family around her pool in the summer. If asked, she would say “Don’t ask what the ‘E’ stands for!”

The family is also very grateful to the staff at Bishop’s Commons and St. Luke’s for the wonderful care she received these last few years.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Oswego Blessings in a Backpack, PO Box 5229 Oswego, or the Oswego City Animal Shelter, 621 East Seneca Street, Oswego.

Private services will be at the convenience of the family and arrangements will be provided by Nelson Funeral Home.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...